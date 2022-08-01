Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.
About Daiichi Sankyo
