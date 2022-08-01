Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Rating)

See Also

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.