Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dana Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE DAN opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.
Dana Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.