Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Dana Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DAN opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

