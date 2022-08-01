Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,662. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

