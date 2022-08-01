Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daseke Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Daseke has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $531.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Daseke by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

