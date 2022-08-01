Databroker Hits One Day Volume of $102.00 (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004458 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00133578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

