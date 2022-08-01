Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,442. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 223,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,535. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,214,000.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $167.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

