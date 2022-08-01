Davis R M Inc. Acquires 406 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 46.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,073.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

PM opened at $97.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

