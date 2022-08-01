Davis R M Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

