Davis R M Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

