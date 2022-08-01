Davis R M Inc. Purchases 7,726 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

NYSE:DE opened at $343.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.01. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

