Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

