Davis R M Inc. Sells 165,408 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,408 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.66 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

