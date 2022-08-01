DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

DecentBet (DBET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $52,913.54 and $67.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004392 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032493 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.