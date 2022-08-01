Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 73.1% in July

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of DBCCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.