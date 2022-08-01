DeepOnion Price Up 11% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $560.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,705,123 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.