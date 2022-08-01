DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.21 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for about $106.62 or 0.00464524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $59.60 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004458 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00133578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

