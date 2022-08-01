Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DDF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $11.94.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
