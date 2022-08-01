Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

