Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Cap of $330,828.66

Delphy (DPY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $330,828.66 and approximately $12,815.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.07 or 0.99984382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

DPY is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

