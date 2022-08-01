Dero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $87,718.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Dero has a market cap of $53.20 million and approximately $87,718.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00017886 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.97 or 0.07216740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00157271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00257136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00664081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00603916 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005652 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,725,248 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.