Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $550.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $658.32.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications stock opened at $432.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
