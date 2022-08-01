Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $550.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $658.32.

Charter Communications stock opened at $432.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.23.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

