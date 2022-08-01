DEXA COIN (DEXA) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. DEXA COIN has a market cap of $3.54 million and $243,957.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00625492 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
DEXA COIN Profile
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net.
DEXA COIN Coin Trading
