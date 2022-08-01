DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $243.39 on Top Exchanges

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 55% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $14.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $243.39 or 0.01057000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00180454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032582 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,910 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

