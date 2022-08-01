Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,812. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.