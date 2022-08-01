Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.14), with a volume of 3256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.22).

Directa Plus Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.84. The company has a market capitalization of £62.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

