Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) is CPR Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up 6.4% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $848,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

