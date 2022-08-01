DogeCash (DOGEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $674.00

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $283,755.26 and approximately $674.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 18,898,181 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

