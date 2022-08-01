Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $248.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.11. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.