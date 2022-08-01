Donut Market Capitalization Tops $170,286.64 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $170,286.64 and approximately $20,678.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00616515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037871 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
