Donut Market Capitalization Tops $170,286.64 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $170,286.64 and approximately $20,678.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00616515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037871 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

