Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dover by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,715,000 after buying an additional 71,983 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 39.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

