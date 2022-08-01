DPRating (RATING) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DPRating (RATING) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. DPRating has a market capitalization of $323,799.59 and approximately $24,272.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004433 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00132449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032596 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

