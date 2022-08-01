Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 11.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

