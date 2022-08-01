Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

