Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Achieves $61.58 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $61.58 million and $8.32 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

