Dynamite Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,319.66 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 82% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $3,319.66 and $35,639.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

