Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Ealixir Price Performance
Shares of Ealixir stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Ealixir has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
About Ealixir
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ealixir (EAXR)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.