Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ealixir Price Performance

Shares of Ealixir stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Ealixir has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

