Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Ecovyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ecovyst Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

