EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $76,418.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

