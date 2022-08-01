EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $76,418.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,917.91 or 0.99900471 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00044142 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001284 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027745 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001400 BTC.
About EDC Blockchain
EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EDC Blockchain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars.
