Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $15.91 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock worth $86,233 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Editas Medicine by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

