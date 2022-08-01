Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 45.6% in July

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.