EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $132.56 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

