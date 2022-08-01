EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 288 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $214.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $238.62. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

