EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes $218,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 378,826 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

