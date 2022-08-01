Elanco Animal Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,793 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average daily volume of 1,815 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,450. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 896.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 804,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 723,364 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

