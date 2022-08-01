Elastos Hits Market Capitalization of $36.39 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Elastos has a total market cap of $36.39 million and $164,861.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00007624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004949 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.