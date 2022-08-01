Electroneum Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and approximately $44,994.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,925,245,286 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

