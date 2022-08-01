Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $57.05 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $81.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $57.05 or 0.00248664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00100822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008375 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,946,419 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.