Elysian (ELY) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (ELY) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Elysian has a market capitalization of $38,233.58 and approximately $51,506.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.