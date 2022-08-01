Emerald (EEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter.
Emerald Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of EEX stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Emerald has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerald (EEX)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.