Emerald (EEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter.

Emerald Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EEX stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Emerald has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

Emerald Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emerald by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emerald by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

