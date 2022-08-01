Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226,305 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $45,800,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

