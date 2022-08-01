Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,817 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $135.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,987. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

